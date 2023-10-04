Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

