Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $869,486.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 333.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 370.21%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

