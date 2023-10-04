QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.57.

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,680.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,508 shares of company stock worth $3,226,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 25.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $1,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

