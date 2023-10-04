QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.