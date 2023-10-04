Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Benchmark

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. UBS Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

