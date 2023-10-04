Raymond James Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $25.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

