Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $298.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc bought 61,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,097,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,116 shares of company stock worth $884,747 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

