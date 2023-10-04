Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 398.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 229,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

