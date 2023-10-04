Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

