Riverview Trust Co Sells 3,200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

