RJA Asset Management LLC Has $347.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RJA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,793,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 90.6% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $347,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average is $177.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

