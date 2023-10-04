Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,890 shares of company stock worth $5,887,380 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

