Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 2.19. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

