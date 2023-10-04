Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

