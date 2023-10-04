Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RHP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.25%.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

