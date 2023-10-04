Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Safehold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

