Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Update

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Scepter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRZL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Scepter has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

