Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

