Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

