Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.14

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.14 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 40.55 ($0.49). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 41.65 ($0.50), with a volume of 465,152 shares trading hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.14. The company has a market capitalization of £203.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

