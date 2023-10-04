Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of SEE opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

