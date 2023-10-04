SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109,560 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

