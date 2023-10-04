Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

