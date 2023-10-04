Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCI opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.