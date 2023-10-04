ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $640.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.79.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $541.24 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $8,372,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.