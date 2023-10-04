SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.