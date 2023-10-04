SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,360 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Smartsheet by 112.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,736,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,737 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

