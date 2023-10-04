Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Declines By 5.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATNM opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

