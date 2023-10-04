Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Drops By 6.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 186,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 887.54% and a negative return on equity of 139.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

