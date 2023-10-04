Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Grows By 5.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

