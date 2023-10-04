Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Expands By 5.9%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 140,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of CTM opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Castellum has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 34.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

