Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 7.1%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.8 days.
Centamin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.
Centamin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
