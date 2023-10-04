Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Rises By 9.7%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CESDF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.