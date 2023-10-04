Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Expands By 9.1%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $9.28.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
