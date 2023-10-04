Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Expands By 9.1%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

