Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 7.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

CRF opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

