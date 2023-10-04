Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

NYSE SBSW opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

