SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average is $241.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.33.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

