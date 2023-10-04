SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

