Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 561,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.9 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

