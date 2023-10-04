Steph & Co. Has $2.50 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steph & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day moving average is $177.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

