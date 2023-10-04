STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38 and a beta of 0.86. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

