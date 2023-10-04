Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.