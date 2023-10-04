StockNews.com Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $558,902.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

