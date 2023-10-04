Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,322 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

