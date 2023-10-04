Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 955 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.