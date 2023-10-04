Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,690 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.