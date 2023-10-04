Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 531 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.96 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

