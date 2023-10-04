Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

