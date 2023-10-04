Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

