Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $950.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

